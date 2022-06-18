Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DGE. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($55.83) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.05) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($46.73) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,072.94 ($49.43).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,497.50 ($42.45) on Friday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,763.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,780.32.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.35 ($10,042.91). Insiders have purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

