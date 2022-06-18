Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Cut by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after acquiring an additional 493,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

NYSE D opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.