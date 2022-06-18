DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $115.72 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.91.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

