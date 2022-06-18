Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

NYSE EMN opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

