Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $87.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.87.
NYSE EMN opened at $87.67 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
