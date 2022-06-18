Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Echo45 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.86.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $270.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.73 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

