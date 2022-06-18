Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,288,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,480,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.27% of Emerson Electric worth $3,466,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,428,000 after acquiring an additional 58,452 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

NYSE:EMR opened at $78.65 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.