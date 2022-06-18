Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $29.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NYSE ERF opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $18.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

