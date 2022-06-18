Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Shares of OLA stock opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 257.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$49.92 million during the quarter.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

