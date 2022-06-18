Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a report released on Tuesday, June 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.
Shares of OLA stock opened at C$4.37 on Thursday. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$3.71 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 257.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.24.
Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
