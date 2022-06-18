Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) PT Lowered to €25.00

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($30.21) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($46.88) to €29.00 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.