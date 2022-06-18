Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) PT Lowered to €25.00

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTYGet Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($30.21) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €45.00 ($46.88) to €29.00 ($30.21) in a research note on Thursday.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt (Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

