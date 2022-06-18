EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Head-To-Head Review

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -5.02% -24.04% -14.20% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

61.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Sportradar Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $418.52 million 0.55 -$19.43 million ($0.73) -10.41 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 3.75 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EverQuote and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 2 5 0 2.50 Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 181.95%. Sportradar Group has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 147.72%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats EverQuote on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Sportradar Group (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

