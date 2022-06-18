FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FB Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $38.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $8,292,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 338,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,496,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

