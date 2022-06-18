First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.30

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.30 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 1073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $89.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.18 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

