First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

FDEU opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.