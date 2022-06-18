First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
FDEU opened at $10.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $14.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
