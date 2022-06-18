First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the May 15th total of 224,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

