Frederick H. Eppinger Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $821,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 52.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.