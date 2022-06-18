Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRHLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

FRHLF stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

