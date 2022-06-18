FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, June 16th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $464.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.29. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 125.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

