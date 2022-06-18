FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sims Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sims in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thackray now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Sims’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get Sims alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

SMSMY opened at $10.17 on Thursday. Sims has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Sims Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.