FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Konica Minolta, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Konica Minolta in a research note issued on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Konica Minolta’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNCAY opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.