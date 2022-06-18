Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.21

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and traded as high as $38.18. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $37.78, with a volume of 13,881 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.4868 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

