GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,896,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GTEH opened at $0.00 on Friday. GenTech has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

