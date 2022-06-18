Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.22 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

About Genuine Parts (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.