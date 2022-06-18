Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.15. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,509 shares.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

