Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Down to $6.53

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.15. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1,509 shares.
In other Global Business Travel Group news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peter Bush bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)
