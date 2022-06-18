Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,873.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,873 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,886 ($22.89), with a volume of 59728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,957 ($23.75).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.54) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,217.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,559.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.

In other Greggs news, insider Richard Hutton bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,484 ($18.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,513.00). Also, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,901 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,010 ($23,073.19). Insiders purchased a total of 9,036 shares of company stock worth $21,266,760 over the last quarter.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

