Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,873.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,873 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,886 ($22.89), with a volume of 59728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,957 ($23.75).
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.54) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,217.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,559.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.96.
Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
