Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives $111.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $124,005.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $692,928 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,373 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after acquiring an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 253,401 shares during the period.

Shares of GWRE opened at $72.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

