Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.43

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.43 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.47 ($0.26), with a volume of 1337811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.88 ($0.28).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.39) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 31 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 29.17 ($0.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.55 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous bought 250,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £77,500 ($94,064.81).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

