Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

In other news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

