Head-To-Head Review: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) versus Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) and Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Atmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy 18.91% 8.80% 3.59%

87.4% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Atmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Excelerate Energy and Atmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Atmos Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus target price of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.67%. Atmos Energy has a consensus target price of $122.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. Given Excelerate Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Atmos Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excelerate Energy and Atmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atmos Energy $3.41 billion 4.22 $665.56 million $5.38 19.24

Atmos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excelerate Energy (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Atmos Energy (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states. This segment distributes natural gas to approximately three million residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 71,921 miles of underground distribution and transmission mains. The Pipeline and Storage segment engages in the pipeline and storage operations. This segment transports natural gas for third parties and manages five underground storage reservoirs in Texas; and provides ancillary services to the pipeline industry, including parking arrangements, lending, and inventory sales. As of September 30, 2021, it owned 5,699 miles of gas transmission lines. Atmos Energy Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.