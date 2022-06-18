Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several analysts have commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 372,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,585,000 after acquiring an additional 212,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

