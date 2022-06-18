High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Insider Buys C$88,318.96 in Stock

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.62 per share, with a total value of C$88,318.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at C$88,318.96.

High Liner Foods Incorporated also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 1,200 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,616.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, High Liner Foods Incorporated bought 6,998 shares of High Liner Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,891.37.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.28. High Liner Foods Inc has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.45.

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$373.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$355.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

