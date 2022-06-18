HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $62,974.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,569.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HQI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.87. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. TheStreet cut shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

