HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Acquires $62,974.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,569.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ HQI opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $169.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.87. HireQuest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 245,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQI. TheStreet cut shares of HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.
