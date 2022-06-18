Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.50

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $17.75. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 3,038 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.
