Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,377,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the May 15th total of 2,782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.5 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

