ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,000.00

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and last traded at GBX 1,003.50 ($12.18), with a volume of 8781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,040 ($12.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £692.02 million and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,167.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 0.88%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Sandra Pajarola bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,043 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($126,593.03).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

