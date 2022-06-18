Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $187.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

