Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$78.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of IMO opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

