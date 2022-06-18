Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$93.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.