ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.97.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.25) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.90 ($16.56) to €16.00 ($16.67) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.35) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.23) to €12.80 ($13.33) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.