Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Director Sells $70,700.70 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE DUOL opened at $94.71 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Duolingo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.