Insider Selling: LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Sells 281,030 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.86), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($804,989.44).
LON:LMP opened at GBX 239.80 ($2.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 255.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.05. The company has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 229.40 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.49).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.
About LondonMetric Property (Get Rating)
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
