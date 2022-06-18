Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.66

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 51 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Get Intapp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market cap of $868.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $36,249.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 469,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $55,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,462.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,818 shares of company stock worth $941,435. Corporate insiders own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intapp by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.