IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $254.20

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 254.20 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 254.67 ($3.09), with a volume of 6072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.40 ($3.17).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 480 ($5.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.16) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.04) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £836.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 343.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 435.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Rita Dhut acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £43,800 ($53,161.79). Insiders purchased a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,379 over the last quarter.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

