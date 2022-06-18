Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

