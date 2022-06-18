Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

