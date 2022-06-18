International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $101.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

IFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

IFF opened at $108.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.26. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

