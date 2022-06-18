Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,455,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,849,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 796,397 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,004,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after purchasing an additional 495,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $21.76.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.