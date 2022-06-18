iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $165.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.75.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $84,724,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after acquiring an additional 309,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

