iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

