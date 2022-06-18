iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.92

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.92 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 63851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. Kabouter Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 1,130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,575 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $56,621,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9,902.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 516,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after acquiring an additional 511,473 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

