J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Rating Lowered by Consumer Edge

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Consumer Edge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

NYSE:SJM opened at $122.22 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

